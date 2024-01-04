Dwlhi: 47-year-old man jumps off van, succumbs to his injuries as hospitals deny admission

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old man jumped off a van on his way to the police station and succumbed to his injuries after being allegedly denied admission to three hospitals in the city. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Pramod, was in an “inebriated state” when tried to escape from the police van.

He was then taken to three different hospitals by the cops, however, was denied admission for multiple reasons from the non-availability of CT scans and beds. At the fourth hospital, he was declared as brought dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said they had received a PCR call regarding a quarrel at Gali No. 9, Shanti Mohalla, New Usmanpur after which the police reached the spot.

The police there met the caller, a woman, who alleged that the accused Pramod had abused and molested her following which the police apprehended the accused and brought him to New Usmanpur police station in a police van.“The accused was in an inebriated condition and was vomiting. He suddenly jumped off the moving vehicle after opening the glass window,” the DCP said.

The officer further said that he fell on the road and was immediately taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) hospital from where he was referred to the GTB hospital in an ambulance, but could not be admitted even because of the unavailability of a CT-Scan. From there, he was referred to LNJP hospital but failed to get admission even there due to the unavailability of beds in the ICU ventilator. The injured was later rushed to the RML hospital, but the hospital authorities denied admission.

“He was again brought back to the JPC hospital, where the injured was declared dead at 5.45 am,” said the DCP. “He jumped as the police van reached near the police station. Strangely, no hospital could give him proper medical treatment. The patient kept on hopping from hospital to hospital to hospital. We have started further investigation into the matter,” said the DCP.

A case of molestation, sexual harassment and assault was later registered at the police station on the woman’s complaint, police said. He further said Pramod was found previously involved in two criminal cases, including that of an attempt to murder in 2015. Late last year, a 14-year-old girl suffering from cancer died after being denied admission in the city’s three hospitals including AIIMS and Safdarjung.

Sequence of the ordeal

Victim was rushed to JPC hospital, referred to GTB hospital over lack of CT-scan machine

Over lack of CT-scan machine referred to LNJP

Due to unavailability of ICU ventilator beds, referred to RML

Denied admission, brought back to JPC hospital

Declared brought dead at the LPC hospotal

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

