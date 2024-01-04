Girls in Delhi government-run Bhalaswa schools flag security woes

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Parents’ Association (AIPA) has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voicing the concerns of girl students and parents in the Delhi government and MCD schools in the Bhalaswa Area, alleging dismal conditions at the schools.

As per jurist Ashok Agarwal, who wrote to the Chief Minister, Bal Sunvai was organised on January 2, 2024, by Bhalaswa Lok Shakti Manch at Bhalaswa Resettlement Colony. Several schoolgirls at Delhi government and MCD schools and their parents, resident of the resettlement colony voiced their grievances regarding the schools.

Issues highlighted by the students and their parents included the safety of girls, washroom facilities, and abuse by the teacher. A class X girl studying at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Bhalaswa Village, said there is little safety for the female students outside the premises of the school. She also said that schools should provide bus facilities for the students travelling to and from their homes.

Another class X student of Rajkiya Sehshiksha Madhyamik Vidyalaya said the behaviour of one of the teachers is inappropriate towards girl students. Students also levelled serious allegations against the principal saying,“He grabs girls by their hair and beats them.” Another class X girl student from the same school reiterated allegations of inappropriate behaviour of a teacher towards students.

Students also claimed the condition of the toilets was dismal, non-functional and unhygienic. Toilets are not accessible to the girls during periods and facility of water is often unavailable in washrooms, they said. Girls also alleged they are forced to clean classroom garbage with brooms and sweep floors. “Drinking water is saline and unfit for drinking,” a girl said.

