Home Cities Delhi

Glass merchant arrested from northeast Delhi for thrashing Pakistani refugee

The accused thrashed a man identified as Ram Chand, 34, a Pakistani Hindu, over glasses of water that they had asked him for, an officer said.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

thrash

Express Illustration.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly thrashing and trying to run over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area of northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Dilshad Ansari was arrested from New Usmanpur on Thursday, they said.

In January, two men were booked for allegedly thrashing and running over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area.

The accused thrashed a man identified as Ram Chand, 34, a Pakistani Hindu, over glasses of water that they had asked him for, an officer said.

The two then tried to run him over with their car, he added.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Police said that Ansari confessed he was driving the car when the incident took place.

The other person in the car was his maternal brother Majhar, who lives in the city's Dayalpur area.

The cousins are in the business of broken glass in Jagjit Nagar.

Police said teams have been formed to nab Majhar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistani refugee Glass merchant Signature Bridge area

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp