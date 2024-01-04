NMA nod to construction near 14th century relics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Monument Authority (NMA) has accorded for the construction of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), to be built in the vicinity of the ruins of the 14th-century city of Delhi, Siri (Jahanpanah) established by Alauddin khilji.

The authority earlier considered the proposal in October but sent back it with the directions to Superintending Archaeologist (SA) of Delhi Circle, Archaeological Survey of India to review the distance between the proposed construction site and the Centrally Protected Monument, the ‘ruined walls, bastions and gateways of Siri at village Shahpur Jat.

However, the proposal was cleared in the last authority meeting held on November 15, according to the minutes of the meeting released last month. “ln the light of clarifications of SA…stating that the proposed construction site falls within 157.88 metres from nearest monument Siri Fort Wall (the north western side of the wall) which is not in the vicinity, but towards Thanewal Gumbad, Shahpur Jat, the proposal was reconsidered in larger public interest along with presentation made by NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation),” read the minutes.

The authority also made it clear that the ‘grant of permission’ had been recommended subject to the certain terms and conditions mentioned in the report of the competent authority and the applicant (NBCC) should also follow the local building bye-laws. “The authority has decided to recommend grant of permission for construction of institutional NCUI building with basement, G+7 floors with the total height of 32.55 meters,” the minutes read.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The National Monument Authority (NMA) has accorded for the construction of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), to be built in the vicinity of the ruins of the 14th-century city of Delhi, Siri (Jahanpanah) established by Alauddin khilji. The authority earlier considered the proposal in October but sent back it with the directions to Superintending Archaeologist (SA) of Delhi Circle, Archaeological Survey of India to review the distance between the proposed construction site and the Centrally Protected Monument, the ‘ruined walls, bastions and gateways of Siri at village Shahpur Jat. However, the proposal was cleared in the last authority meeting held on November 15, according to the minutes of the meeting released last month. “ln the light of clarifications of SA…stating that the proposed construction site falls within 157.88 metres from nearest monument Siri Fort Wall (the north western side of the wall) which is not in the vicinity, but towards Thanewal Gumbad, Shahpur Jat, the proposal was reconsidered in larger public interest along with presentation made by NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation),” read the minutes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The authority also made it clear that the ‘grant of permission’ had been recommended subject to the certain terms and conditions mentioned in the report of the competent authority and the applicant (NBCC) should also follow the local building bye-laws. “The authority has decided to recommend grant of permission for construction of institutional NCUI building with basement, G+7 floors with the total height of 32.55 meters,” the minutes read. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp