Parents in Delhi on edge as nursery draw of lots begins

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parents in the national capital are getting impatient: Private schools set to process the “draw of lots” for nursery admissions on Thursday, days ahead of the government timeline. Parents have reportedly received messages from at least half a dozen schools in their respective areas. What these schools want is clear: have a direct interaction with the school of your choice.

A case in point is Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar, which has taken a proactive approach by informing parents about the draw of lots. This draw, the school, would involve applicants who fall within a certain range of points -- from 85 to 40 -- and is scheduled for January 4 at 9:30 a.m.

The school has meticulously organized this event, including specifying entry points for parents and advising them to bring necessary documents, such as the registration form. Moreover, the school has implemented a systematic approach by categorizing the arrival time of applicants based on the points scored. Similarly, other schools in the region, like Somerville School and Evergreen Public School in Vasundhara Enclave, are also aligning with this trend by announcing their selected students’ lists today.

This collective move by the schools has set a new precedent in the admissions process. However, the rush by private schools to conduct the admission process has introduced an element of confusion for parents. They can now secure a seat in these schools by paying a non-refundable fee or waiting for the official list that the Delhi government is set to release on January 12.

The move was made even more complex by the government notification, which had spelt out a different timeline intended to provide parents with a clearer understanding. So, while schools’ measures reflect a dynamic approach to admissions, they also present a challenging scenario for parents navigating the complexities of admission of their children.

