Suspend officials responsible for poor construction of law officers’ complex: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Law minister Atishi has directed that officials responsible for “substandard construction work” at the Judicial Officers’ Residential Complex in Dwarka should be immediately suspended, an official statement on Wednesday said.

Atishi also ordered to blacklist the contractor engaged in construction. The minister on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officials of the public works and the law departments regarding the ‘poor’ construction work at the Judicial Officers’ Residential Complex in Dwarka’s Sector-19, the statement said.

During the meeting, officials shared that the construction of 70 flats, initiated in 2014 for judicial officers, has been progressing extremely slowly Even before the completion of construction, structural flaws have started to appear in buildings. Atishi stated that the flaws in the building were the result of officials’ negligence. She said that PWD officials responsible for the situation should face immediate and strict action.

