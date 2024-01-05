Kejriwal anxious, fabricating lies: BJP’s rebuttal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has said that from November 2023 till the present day, three summons have been issued to Kejriwal by the ED but Kejriwal has avoided appearing before the agency every time by making up excuses. To avoid questions from the media, he is doing digital press conferences to tell fabricated stories, the saffron camp said further.

BJP claimed that new scams are being revealed every day, making Kejriwal avoid appearing even before the media.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that ‘fresh scams’ against the AAP government, already under scanner for the liquor ‘scam’, have been revealed to which the CM has no answer.

Kejriwal is trying to escape, Sachdeva jibed. Sachdeva said it was shameful for Kejriwal to not appear before the ED even after several summons whereas he should have resigned as soon as the allegations were made. Sachdeva claimed Kejriwal is trying to dictate the terms of the investigation to the probing agency in a bid to avoid arrest.

