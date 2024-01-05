Temples in Delhi gear up for 'pran pratishtha' at Ayodhya's Ram temple 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the devotional fervour at its peak in Ayodhya, the temples in the national capital are also gearing up to mark the momentous occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to light special diyas -- Shri Ram Jyoti -- in their homes to celebrate the day as 'Deepawali'.

The temples in Delhi will be bedecked with lights, decorations, diyas and flowers for the special occasion.

Ravinder Goyal, the trustee of Jhandewalan Mandir, told PTI the temple will celebrate Diwali on the day and all the rituals will be performed.

"Jhandewalan Mandir will be organising a community kitchen in Ayodhya for the duration of one-and-a-half months starting from Makar Sankranti on January 15," Goyal said.

He added that decorations, diyas, a day-long programme of devotional songs and worship would take place.

Daati Maharaj said the construction of the temple inside Shri Sidh Shakti Peeth Shanidham Mandir located at Asola is underway.

"An idol of Prabhu Shri Ram will be installed on the same day coinciding with Ayodhya's idol installation ceremony," he said.

He also highlighted that various programmes are set to unfold here from January 17 and will culminate on January 22 to coincide with the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court had in a historic verdict in 2019 backed the construction of the Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Ayodhya is getting decked up for the 'pran pratishtha' at the grand Ram temple being built in the holy city which will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

Ajit Jha, the temple management spokesperson for Shri Ram Mandir Lodhi Road, shared the idols in their temple will be adorned with flowers and a prayer ceremony will be performed in the morning and evening.

He also highlighted that the temple gates would be elegantly decorated with a banana tree in line with the traditions down South.

Pandit Lokesh Bhardwaj shared the plans for Diwali celebrations at Kalka Ji Temple, emphasising a special focus on worship rituals and temple decorations.

The Kalka Ji Temple Committee will be meeting on January 12 regarding the festivities while the special prayers and adornments are in progress for January 22.

The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height.

Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

