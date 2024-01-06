Delhi High Court cites ‘right not to procreate’, allows woman to end 29-week pregnancy

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed a woman to terminate her 29-week pregnancy considering the extreme mental trauma after her husband’s death while observing that “the right to reproductive choice also includes the right not to procreate.”

Taking note of the woman’s psychiatric evaluation report from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the woman’s condition could turn into losing her mental balance and she was showing suicidal tendencies.

“The psychiatric evaluation report of the AIIMS indicates that the petitioner is suffering from extreme trauma due to the death of her husband. Condition of the petitioner can result in the petitioner losing her mental balance and she can harm herself in the process,” the order observed.

Considering the medical report which highlighted the woman’s depressed mood, suicidal foeticidal thoughts, diagnosis of depression with problems related to the death of her spouse, and a differential diagnosis of adjustment disorder, the court was of the view of permitting the termination of the pregnancy.

Justice Prasad pointed out a Supreme Court verdict which held that “....it is the prerogative of each women to evaluate her life and arrive at the best course of action in view of the change in material circumstance..”.

“In view of the fact that the right to reproductive choice also includes the right not to procreate, this court is of the opinion that the petitioner should be permitted to terminate her pregnancy.” However, he clarified that the order was passed in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case and it shall not be treated as a precedent.

‘Her condition worsening’

The condition of woman worsened after the death of her husband

AIIMS report indicates she is suffering from extreme trauma

Court says the woman was showing suicidal tendencies

It clarifies the order shall not be treated as a precedent

