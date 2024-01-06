Home Cities Delhi

Delhi sees moderate fog, minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius

Train services were impacted due to fog with 14 Delhi-bound trains delayed, according to officials.

Published: 06th January 2024 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi fog

Commuters drive amidst morning smog in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed moderate fog on Saturday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The visibility at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and Palam was 500 metres at 5.30 am, the IMD said.

The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

Train services were impacted due to fog with 14 Delhi-bound trains delayed, according to officials.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 315, in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi fog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp