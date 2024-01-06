Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to bizman Sameer Mahendru on wife's health issues

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted two-week interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the Excise Policy-linked-money laundering case after considering his plea moved on grounds of his wife's health issues.

Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Courts, in the order, noted that the applicant (Mahendru) is a permanent resident of Delhi, having deep roots in society and a well-established business and because of his previous conduct during the period of interim bail, he cannot be considered to be a flight risk.

"..there is also nothing on record to show or infer that he had ever tried to influence any witness or tamper with or destroy any evidence of this case while being on interim bail," it was added.

As per the case, Mahendru is one of the charge-sheeted accused in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-registered case stemming from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe related to the alleged irregularities and advance kickbacks in the now-scrapped excise policy case of the national capital.

Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru earned around Rs 50 crore profit, the central agency claimed.

The court noted that the applicant's wife is diagnosed to be having ‘acute calculus cholecystitis’ or ‘stone’ of a considerable size measuring 23 mm and she has to undergo surgery for removal of her gall bladder and the same is to be performed during hospitalization and under general anaesthesia.

"Hence, this court does not doubt that the requirement for release of the applicant on interim bail to take care of his wife and to be with her during her pre­surgery checkups, admission and surgery, and even during her post-operative period to help her in early recovery, is fully justified," it was asserted.

Mahendru's counsel argued that his client's wife and their family consist of only two minor daughters and one minor son and hence, the presence of the applicant is required by his wife not only at the time of her pre­operation check­ups, admission and surgery, but also for recuperation/rehabilitation during the post-surgery period as she needs the love, attention and care of her husband during this critical time.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted two-week interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the Excise Policy-linked-money laundering case after considering his plea moved on grounds of his wife's health issues. Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Courts, in the order, noted that the applicant (Mahendru) is a permanent resident of Delhi, having deep roots in society and a well-established business and because of his previous conduct during the period of interim bail, he cannot be considered to be a flight risk. "..there is also nothing on record to show or infer that he had ever tried to influence any witness or tamper with or destroy any evidence of this case while being on interim bail," it was added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the case, Mahendru is one of the charge-sheeted accused in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-registered case stemming from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe related to the alleged irregularities and advance kickbacks in the now-scrapped excise policy case of the national capital. Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru earned around Rs 50 crore profit, the central agency claimed. The court noted that the applicant's wife is diagnosed to be having ‘acute calculus cholecystitis’ or ‘stone’ of a considerable size measuring 23 mm and she has to undergo surgery for removal of her gall bladder and the same is to be performed during hospitalization and under general anaesthesia. "Hence, this court does not doubt that the requirement for release of the applicant on interim bail to take care of his wife and to be with her during her pre­surgery checkups, admission and surgery, and even during her post-operative period to help her in early recovery, is fully justified," it was asserted. Mahendru's counsel argued that his client's wife and their family consist of only two minor daughters and one minor son and hence, the presence of the applicant is required by his wife not only at the time of her pre­operation check­ups, admission and surgery, but also for recuperation/rehabilitation during the post-surgery period as she needs the love, attention and care of her husband during this critical time. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp