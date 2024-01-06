Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill in Delhi's Okhla, causes traffic snarls

Published: 06th January 2024 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Modi Mill FOREST FIRE

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire that broke out in a forest area near Modi Mill flyover, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in the forest area near Modi Mill in Okhla here on Saturday evening, fire officials said. The blaze was brought under control in four hours, they added.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 4.52 pm about the fire in the forest area near the Modi Mill Flyover in southeast Delhi.

Firefighters at the spot (Photo | PTI)

Upon information, at least seven fire tenders were deployed and the fire department and local police were engaged in the firefighting operation, the officials said.

The fire erupted on the roadside causing a huge traffic jam on the Mathura Road near Nehru Place and Kalkaji.

Traffic police personnel were deployed to regulate the traffic, they added.

The traffic police also issued an alert advising people to not take the route towards the Modi Mill Flyover.

"Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road.

Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police said.

Modi Mill Fire breaks out in forest Delhi Fire Services

