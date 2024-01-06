Home Cities Delhi

Narco syndicate busted, 19-year-old kingpin among five held

Published: 06th January 2024 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old kingpin of a narco syndicate was arrested along with four others on the charges of supplying drugs in the national capital and its peripheries, a police official said on Friday.
According to the official, the chain of the syndicate ran from Delhi to Odisha.

The gang leader was identified as Harsh Vardhan, a resident of Gopalpur, Delhi, and his associates Ramesh Kumar Sharma a.k.a Sonu (45), a resident of Tilak Nagar, Amit Kumar Tiwari a.k.a Jam (29), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and Arul Pandian (25), Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar while the source of cannabis was identified as Bishwajeet Mahapatra alias DJ (23), a resident of district Nayagarh, Odisha.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received that a member of the drug syndicate would come to deliver a huge consignment of high-quality cannabis from Odisha to Delhi in the area of Gandhi Vihar. A trap was laid and Vardhan was apprehended along with the 22.786 kgs of cannabis.

On interrogation, it is revealed that Vardhan has recently raised a network of drug supply in the area of Delhi-NCR to earn easy money.  On Vardhan’s instance, Mahapatra was arrested and subsequently, Sharma, Tiwari and Pandian were also arrested.

