‘No issue if schemes are promoted at selfie points’

HC says PM is an elected person, no grievance if his photo is used

Published: 06th January 2024 09:14 AM

A selfie point on higher education by the education ministry | pti file

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday stated that one cannot make an issue of the government promoting its schemes if the promotion is devoid of political motive. The remark from the high court came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) against the alleged use of civil servants and defence personnel to showcase the achievements of the government in the last nine years.

The petition contended that several selfie points with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being installed with directions to soldiers to promote the work done by the ministry of defence, and public servants were being deployed as special officers in “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” to “canvass” for the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

“If there is no political insignia, no political person or political party, you cannot have a grievance with that. The person (PM) has been elected by people and is holding a constitutional post. He may be someone’s political rival but if this is being used for last mile connectivity of beneficial schemes, you cannot have a grievance with that,” a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted.

Petitioners’ counsels argued that the platforms are not just being used to promote the government’s schemes but political leaders are also giving speeches on issues like the Ram Mandir, Gujarat riots, and abrogation of Article 370 in these yatras.

The counsel submitted that everything is political, saying the selfie points have placards of the prime minister and each one of these is costing`6.5 lakh while hundreds of bureaucrats and army offices have been deployed.Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said the government is providing last-mile connectivity to people who are still out of the government’s beneficial schemes through these yatras.

Earlier, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, had argued that the Representation of the People Act prohibits the use of public servants for the benefit of the ruling party in elections. The election of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was set aside for using government officials, he said. 
The matter will again heard on January 30.

