Sisodia helped build world-class school at Vinod Nagar: Atishi

NEW DELHI: East Delhi is set to welcome a state-of-the-art school with world-class amenities for the upcoming academic session. Education Minister Atishi conducted an inspection of the school on Friday and instructed officials to accelerate the remaining construction work, ensuring that students can utilise the new building during the forthcoming academic session.

During the inspection, Atishi highlighted that this ‘remarkable’ school is being constructed in the legislative assembly under the guidance of Manish Sisodia, “a visionary leader behind the Delhi Education Revolution.” Atishi said the initiative aims to provide worldclass education to every child, and each school constructed represents significant progress towards that vision.

Atishi emphasized that the impressive design of the school building exemplifies the Kejriwal government’s unyielding commitment and priority towards education. She said, “When I first saw the architectural plans for this school, it gave me the impression of a top-tier university building in the United States.”

Atishi emphasized that children deserve highest quality of education, and the project is being developed to offer worldclass educational facilities. Atishi added, “I am delighted that a splendid government school building will soon be available for approximately 5000 children in this area.

Previously referred to as the ‘tent school,’ the new building will earn a reputation as a ‘school with a building like American universities’ once completed. Every student, both current and former, of this institution will take pride in it.”

Furthermore, Atishi acknowledged that Manish Sisodia had been personally involved in overseeing the design of the school building. During inspection, the education minister urged officials to expedite the remaining construction work to ensure that local children can utilize the new facilities in the upcoming academic session. The foundation for the school was laid by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 8.

Amenities all round

The new school building will feature four stories and houses a total of 101 rooms. It will be equipped with modern amenities, including smart classrooms, laboratories, libraries, elevators, and an activity room.

