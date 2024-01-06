Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia helped build world-class school at Vinod Nagar: Atishi

Atishi said the initiative aims to provide worldclass education to every child, and each school constructed represents significant progress towards that vision.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Atishi

Delhi education minister Atishi | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  East Delhi is set to welcome a state-of-the-art school with world-class amenities for the upcoming academic session. Education Minister Atishi conducted an inspection of the school on Friday and instructed officials to accelerate the remaining construction work, ensuring that students can utilise the new building during the forthcoming academic session.

During the inspection, Atishi highlighted that this ‘remarkable’ school is being constructed in the legislative assembly under the guidance of Manish Sisodia, “a visionary leader behind the Delhi Education Revolution.” Atishi said the initiative aims to provide worldclass education to every child, and each school constructed represents significant progress towards that vision.

Atishi emphasized that the impressive design of the school building exemplifies the Kejriwal government’s unyielding commitment and priority towards education. She said, “When I first saw the architectural plans for this school, it gave me the impression of a top-tier university building in the United States.”

Atishi emphasized that children deserve highest quality of education, and the project is being developed to offer worldclass educational facilities. Atishi added, “I am delighted that a splendid government school building will soon be available for approximately 5000 children in this area.

Previously referred to as the ‘tent school,’ the new building will earn a reputation as a ‘school with a building like American universities’ once completed. Every student, both current and former, of this institution will take pride in it.”

Furthermore, Atishi acknowledged that Manish Sisodia had been personally involved in overseeing the design of the school building. During inspection, the education minister urged officials to expedite the remaining construction work to ensure that local children can utilize the new facilities in the upcoming academic session. The foundation for the school was laid by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 8.

Amenities all round
The new school building will feature four stories and houses a total of 101 rooms. It will be equipped with modern amenities, including smart classrooms, laboratories, libraries, elevators, and an activity room.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Atishi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp