Swachh Bharat: Delhi free of open defecation, trash

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has bagged the ‘Open Defecation-Free ++’ or ‘ODF++’ status in a national ranking associated with Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said on Friday.

The MCD in a statement said that it has achieved the “1-Star Garbage Free City rating,” what it described as a “remarkable achievement,” in solid and wet waste management. It mentioned that this was the “first time” that the MCD received, both the GFC 1-Star rating certificate and the ‘ODF++’ certificate.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the ‘Open Defecation Free’ and ‘Garbage Free City’ results on Friday The civic body, in a statement, said, “This is a significant accomplishment for the corporation, and will support the ongoing efforts to make our city garbage-free and open defecation- free.”

