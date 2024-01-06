Home Cities Delhi

Swachh Bharat: Delhi free of open defecation, trash

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the ‘Open Defecation Free’ and ‘Garbage Free City’ results on Friday The civic body, in a statement, said,

Published: 06th January 2024 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation , sanitation worker

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has bagged the ‘Open Defecation-Free ++’ or ‘ODF++’ status in a national ranking associated with Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said on Friday.

The MCD in a statement said that it has achieved the “1-Star Garbage Free City rating,” what it described as a “remarkable achievement,” in solid and wet waste management. It mentioned that this was the “first time” that the MCD received, both the GFC 1-Star rating certificate and the ‘ODF++’ certificate.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the ‘Open Defecation Free’ and ‘Garbage Free City’ results on Friday The civic body, in a statement, said, “This is a significant accomplishment for the corporation, and will support the ongoing efforts to make our city garbage-free and open defecation- free.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Open Defecation-Free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp