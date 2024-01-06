Unable to conceive, woman kidnaps infant girl, nabbed

Home Cities Delhi

A 19-year-old woman from Samaypur Badli reported that her newborn baby girl has been kidnapped from Labour Ward, Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital by an unknown woman.  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman, who could not conceive a child, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a newborn girl from a hospital in the national capital. Sharing details, DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said a 19-year-old woman from Samaypur Badli reported that her newborn baby girl has been kidnapped from Labour Ward, Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital by an unknown woman.  

On the statement of the complainant, the police registered a case of kidnapping and started the investigation. In one of the CCTV footage at Rohini West Metro Station, the alleged woman was seen boarding a red e-rickshaw with the kidnapped baby,” the DCP said. The driver of e-rickshaw revealed that on January 3 at about 7:00 am, he had dropped a lady near the main gate of ESI Hospital, Sector -15, Rohini who was carrying a baby.

During further investigation, it was learnt that she had interacted with two persons in front of DTC Depot, Rohini.  The police traced both and came to know that the woman had used their mobile for making a call. The alleged Mamta (name changed) was apprehended in the case and the kidnapped baby girl was rescued.

