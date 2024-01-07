’20 Delhi riots: Special public prosecutor to keep his post

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who has been appearing on behalf of the Delhi Police in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots cases, has withdrawn his resignation from the post.

Prasad, who has been representing the prosecution in the riots cases for over three-and-a-half years, sent his resignation letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in December, 2023 citing a ‘conflict between his private practice and Delhi riots cases.’

The advocate also decided to continue as the SPP in the Shraddha Walkar murder case while leaving the riots cases. “Due to repeated requests from the authorities concerned, I have reconsidered my decision. I have decided to withdraw my resignation and will continue to appear in the (riots) cases,” Prasad said.

Earlier, a Delhi Court disapproved “wild and unsubstantiated allegations” by an advocate representing in a 2020 North-East Delhi riots case against a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), saying he received cash from Delhi police in an underhand manner.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had said that he does not want to meddle in the allegations made by Adv Mehmood Pracha against SPP Amit Prasad while dealing with the case about the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots.

Following the adjournment of the case, Pracha moved a preponement application, in which he again alleged that the SPP had threatened to implicate him in this case, the judge noted.

He said that SPP in his reply said that Pracha made specific personal allegations, including that the advocate conducted a private investigation on him and found out that Prasad, in an underhand manner, took cash from the police.

