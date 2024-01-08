Home Cities Delhi

20 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city wakes up to minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius

The IMD has forecast shallow fog for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

Published: 08th January 2024 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers hang out from a train as it approaches a station during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Passengers hang out from a train as it approaches a station during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Monday due to weather-related conditions in the national capital, which recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent.

The IMD has forecast shallow fog for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Railways, 20 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to weather-related conditions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minimum temperature Delhi Delhi trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp