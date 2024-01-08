AAP locks horns with cops  over bribery allegation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling-AAP appears to have locked horns with Delhi Police on the alleged bribery to appoint SHOs in Delhi Police. The party said that the truth should come out about recipeints of the bribe money.The Delhi Police denied the party’s allegations.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti, referring to a report in the media, said that on December 30, 12 inspectors created a ruckus outside the residence of a special commissioner on Pandara Road. They alleged that despite taking money, they were not made SHOs.

He said that such a significant corruption happened under the nose of the Central Home Minister, the L-G, and BJP and expressed that instead of misusing the ED against their political opponents, the Centre should conduct an impartial investigation into the case and take strict action against the guilty.

Bharti stated that the responsibility for Delhi’s police, law and order, and land has been handed over to the central government under the Delhi Services Bill. All other departments were given to the Delhi government.

“On May 11, 2023, the Supreme Court said that the Services Department should belong to the Delhi government. A week later, the central government brought an ordinance and took that under its jurisdiction too. Why is their entire focus on administrative control?,” he said.

The AAP MLA mentioned that he was affected after reading a news report in a newspaper last Friday. A newspaper had published a headline, ‘Despite taking money, inspectors did not become SHOs, created a ruckus,’ but none of us heard or knew about the issue of corruption in the police, he said.

There were rumours that the post of SHO in Delhi is auctioned, and bids were placed. According to the news, on December 30, 12 inspectors created a ruckus outside the residence of the special commissioner on Pandara Road, stating that despite taking money, they were not made SHOs.

“I want to ask the Central Home Minister and the L-G about why the CBI has not yet investigated the case and why it has not been sent to the ED. While the ED has time to trap poor farmers, when such a big police scandal happens underneath them, neither the CBI nor the ED goes there,” he said.

He said that as per the news, the special commissioner, where the commotion took place, retired on December 30. He had kept an inspector for financial transactions. The inspectors who created the commotion made the payment reach the special commissioner through that inspector for the appointment of the SHO.

