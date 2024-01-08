After flip-flop, Delhi government extends school winter break till Jan 12

Anup Verma By

NEW DELHI: With no immediate respite in sight from the bone-chilling cold, the Delhi government on Sunday decided to extend the winter break up to class 5 in schools till January 12, a day after it corrected its “error” in the order.

“Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions for students from Nursery to Class 5,” Delhi Education Minister Atishi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. Given the prevailing weather conditions, there will be no classes for primary sections for the next five days from January 8 to 12, said an order of Director of Education of the Delhi government.

It stated that January 13 and 14 being second Saturday and Sunday respectively, the students will join back school on January 15, adding that the schools shall remain open for all other classes from January.On Saturday the Education Department had stated that the winter vacation has been extended till January 10. Later, a Delhi government official termed it an “error”.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature at 8.2 degree Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, and the humidity level recorded at 5.30 pm was 71 per cent.

