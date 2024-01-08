BJP plotting to arrest CM, AAP not afraid: Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Sunday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is garnering immense public support on the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign. AAP senior leader and cabinet minister Atishi held Jansamvad in Govindpuri, Sriniwaspuri,and Kalkaji wards of Kalkaji Assembly.

Atishi asked the people whether the AAP supremo should resign if arrested or continue running the government from jail. The party added that people believe there is a conspiracy to arrest the CM and he should not resign.

Atishi said that AAP leaders are being arrested on false allegations and that despite investigations into the alleged scam, no evidence has been found yet. The minister mentioned that Kejriwal has worked honestly for the last eight years, providing excellent education, world-class healthcare, free electricity and water, affordable bus travel, and free pilgrimage trips for senior citizens.

She added that the reason behind AAP leaders being put behind bars is the BJP’s inability to provide similar facilities in states where they govern. Atishi says, “BJP knows that it cannot stop Kejriwal’s wave of public service by competing in elections, so it is plotting to arrest him. The real motive behind the scheme to send Kejriwal to jail is not any scam but BJP’s inability to match Kejriwal’s dedication and accomplishments.”

Atishi emphasised that the AAP is not afraid of BJP’s threats because their strength comes from the love of the people, the smiles of children studying in their schools, and the blessings of the elderly.

