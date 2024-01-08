Delhi’s Funny Man

Diksha Sinha By

Express News Service

Making his TV debut with ZEE TV’s Gangs of Haseepur and winning the Radio Mirchi Comedy Ka King 2014, stand-up comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia wrapped up a successful comedy show yesterday at Lajpat Nagar’s Akra. Ahluwalia has also tried his luck in Bollywood with Tamasha and Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi. His humorous YouTube videos and comedy shows in India and abroad are all based on day-to-day conversations, guaranteed to make you laugh until your stomach hurts. Edited excerpts from a conversation with the comedian:

What led you to discover that making people laugh was your calling?

Some people are innately funny. They’re just quick-witted. We all have that one person in our friend circle, and I think I was that guy. I grew up without much financial support. I went to a government school while I saw others going to private schools. So, I soon realised that there are only two ways to deal with life, either get angry or develop a sense of humour about it. I did the latter.

How do you make jokes out of everyday life?

I tell things in a funny way and it connects with people. For example, I took my dog for a walk last night. When some people are envious of their happiness, they get dogs, so did I. So, my dog was peeing, his leg would be raised, but for some reason, there was no discharge. The moment we came home, he peed next to the room. Seeing this, I got frustrated but instead, I wrote a joke about it.

What is your take on comedy in Indian movies?

I like movies with subtle comedies where I must figure it out. I also like slapstick ones like Andaz Apna Apna—a brainless comedy. However, I’m not a big fan of commercial humour (humour based on product placements). It neither commercial nor humour.

What are the challenges of balancing comedy with sensitive or controversial topics?

People who do controversial topics do it intentionally. I cannot make a joke about crime or any sensitive topic and look disconnected to what is happening. I don’t do anything related to caste, creed, religion or politics because I think cleaner comedy is tougher.

What do you think makes Delhi comics more successful than comics from other places?

Delhi is a melting pot of culture, lifestyle, food, political and religious forays. This city has a lot to offer, and comics have a lot to observe and talk about.

From stand-up comedy to acting in Bollywood movies, you have come a long way. How has acting been for you?

It was amazing. I realised that it took a lot of hard work for me to make even a bad movie like Desh Dhruvi. I also realised that actors should be the least paid guys on a movie set. The director, scriptwriter, lyricist, and cinematographer are the ones who should be paid more. But what you see is what you sell.

Any interesting chats with your audience that stuck with you?

I used to weigh 140kg. Now what happens is when you’re fat, you suffer from an inferiority complex. Once, I was doing self-deprecating comedy, I asked a woman for three qualities she looks for in a man. She said, ‘You’. I forgot my next two questions because I wasn’t expecting this answer. She said she likes funny, short and chubby guys.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Making his TV debut with ZEE TV’s Gangs of Haseepur and winning the Radio Mirchi Comedy Ka King 2014, stand-up comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia wrapped up a successful comedy show yesterday at Lajpat Nagar’s Akra. Ahluwalia has also tried his luck in Bollywood with Tamasha and Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi. His humorous YouTube videos and comedy shows in India and abroad are all based on day-to-day conversations, guaranteed to make you laugh until your stomach hurts. Edited excerpts from a conversation with the comedian: What led you to discover that making people laugh was your calling? Some people are innately funny. They’re just quick-witted. We all have that one person in our friend circle, and I think I was that guy. I grew up without much financial support. I went to a government school while I saw others going to private schools. So, I soon realised that there are only two ways to deal with life, either get angry or develop a sense of humour about it. I did the latter. How do you make jokes out of everyday life? I tell things in a funny way and it connects with people. For example, I took my dog for a walk last night. When some people are envious of their happiness, they get dogs, so did I. So, my dog was peeing, his leg would be raised, but for some reason, there was no discharge. The moment we came home, he peed next to the room. Seeing this, I got frustrated but instead, I wrote a joke about it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What is your take on comedy in Indian movies? I like movies with subtle comedies where I must figure it out. I also like slapstick ones like Andaz Apna Apna—a brainless comedy. However, I’m not a big fan of commercial humour (humour based on product placements). It neither commercial nor humour. What are the challenges of balancing comedy with sensitive or controversial topics? People who do controversial topics do it intentionally. I cannot make a joke about crime or any sensitive topic and look disconnected to what is happening. I don’t do anything related to caste, creed, religion or politics because I think cleaner comedy is tougher. What do you think makes Delhi comics more successful than comics from other places? Delhi is a melting pot of culture, lifestyle, food, political and religious forays. This city has a lot to offer, and comics have a lot to observe and talk about. From stand-up comedy to acting in Bollywood movies, you have come a long way. How has acting been for you? It was amazing. I realised that it took a lot of hard work for me to make even a bad movie like Desh Dhruvi. I also realised that actors should be the least paid guys on a movie set. The director, scriptwriter, lyricist, and cinematographer are the ones who should be paid more. But what you see is what you sell. Any interesting chats with your audience that stuck with you? I used to weigh 140kg. Now what happens is when you’re fat, you suffer from an inferiority complex. Once, I was doing self-deprecating comedy, I asked a woman for three qualities she looks for in a man. She said, ‘You’. I forgot my next two questions because I wasn’t expecting this answer. She said she likes funny, short and chubby guys. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp