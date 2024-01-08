Excise policy case: Delhi HC asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case registered by the central agency which is allegedly connected to the now-scrapped Excise Policy case.

Issuing notice in the plea, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the matter for further hearing on January 29.

Singh, the second high-profile leader after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on October 4 last year from his residence following a day-long raid and hours of questioning as part of the money laundering probe.

His bail application was rejected by special judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on December 22, saying "evidence shows his involvement in the alleged offence of money laundering."

Before the High Court, Singh's bail plea contended that the probe agency's allegation regarding the Rs 2 crore payment to his close associate was not in the chargesheet of CBI.

It was also argued by the AAP leader that the alleged payment cannot be the proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.

"Proceeds of crime is [a] sine qua non for [the] commission of the offence of money laundering," his bail plea read.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Singh, said his client was arrested after a statement was given by Dinesh Arora, a star witness of the agency's case. Arora was accused in the case and granted a pardon by the court after he became an "approver."

"The only evidence against the Applicant [Singh] is the belated and procured statement of Dinesh Arora," as per the AAP leader's plea.



According to the Remand note, Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Singh's associates--Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra also have a close relationship with Dinesh Arora, the document says.

Earlier in October, the same high court judge had dismissed Singh's plea as it is "premature" and the ED investigation is ongoing into the matter.

"Even if the investigating agency/ED is a premier investigating agency, they cannot be expected to work as magicians and even if with the aid of technology and best investigative skills at their best are to be applied, it will still take time to investigate the case and try to reach the truth," Justice Sharma had then observed.

