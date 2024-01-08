'Nothing concrete done for last 12 years', HC raps Delhi government over construction of STBA building 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing dissatisfaction over the city government's delay regarding the construction of chambers for members of the Sales Tax Bar Association, the Delhi High Court observed that "nothing concrete has been done for the last 12 years."

As per the petitioners--Sales Tax Bar Association, the high court on January 12, 2011, gave a road map for the construction of a building to house lawyers' chambers and offices of the State to be completed within the given timeframe and within the sanctioned cost.

In its writ petition, the association told the high court that "Twelve years have passed and nothing has happened."

Dealing with the issue, Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the Status Report indicates that the State is not acting in accordance with the directions passed by the Court in 2011 rather it is acting contrary to the directions of the Court.

"Orders of this Court cannot be permitted to be flouted with impunity. Nothing concrete has been done for the last 12 years," Justice Prasad pointed out.

"This Court has expressed its anguish on more than one occasion regarding the complete inaction on the part of the Government to implement the Orders of this Court," the high court order read further.

In January 2011, the court directed the city government to award the construction work to the Construction Agency after necessary approvals and to be completed within a timeframe and sanctioned cost.

In May last year, the court had observed that the land was already allotted for the purpose of the Chamber block construction which is land bearing 2180.05 Sq. yards adjoining Vyapar Bhawan at Indraprastha Estate by the Land and Development Office.

It also made it clear that no further delay on the part of the department will be condoned. The Court had also made it clear that if there are any corrections or if there are changes to be made in the building plan, the same shall be informed to the PWD who shall carry out the said corrections and the Chief Engineer PWD shall be responsible for getting the plan approved by July 15, 2023.

The court had also requested the Delhi Government's Chief Secretary to give a road map for implementation of the order.

