Delhi Khan market being decorated in temple theme

NEW DELHI: With the Ram temple in Ayodhya slated for inauguration later this month, various markets of the Delhi-NCR are getting decorated with the temple theme.

Among them is one of the city’s iconic and upscale markets, Khan Market in central Delhi. It is planning to celebrate the inauguration by lighting as many as 1,200 diyas (earth lamps) with each shopkeeper lighting five diyas on the front porch of their shops.

“The decorations for the Ram temple started on Monday. We have already put up the flags. Further, we are in the process of putting up danglers,” Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjiv Mehra said. “We will have a kirtan on January 21 followed by a tour of Ram Lalla idol around the market,” he added.

The grand ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will take place on January 22. Dozens of VVIP guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending it.

