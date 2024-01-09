Himalayan peaks may get season’s 1st snowfall soon

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a delay of over a month, mountain peaks in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh are set to receive the season’s first light snowfall within the next 48 hours. This long-awaited development brings significant relief to the parched mountain peak ecology and is sure to bring joy to tourists.

A fresh yet modest western disturbance may usher in the season’s inaugural light snowfall in the higher altitudes. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for a fresh spell of rainfall, which is likely to persist over the northwest and central Indian regions due to the influence of western disturbances.

Additionally, the region is bracing for continued severe cold day conditions coupled with dense fog over the next couple of days. This season, for the first time, most parts of Delhi have witnessed below-normal minimum temperatures, with temperature departures ranging from -2 to -1°C. Minimum temperatures in the range of 4-8°C are expected over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The Himalayan peaks have remained dry due to the impact of El Niño, a climatic pattern stemming from the unusual warming of sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This phenomenon results in reduced precipitation and the prevalence of dry northward winds.

Studies have established a direct link between reduced snowfall and the influence of El Niño, and these conditions are anticipated to persist until May 2024. According to the IMD, 2023 was the second warmest year since 1901, with the World Meteorological Organization declaring it the warmest year globally. Furthermore, the reduced snowfall could have significant socio-economic implications.

In response to these weather conditions, the IMD has issued health, transportation, and aviation advisories. The health advisory warns that dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants that can impair lung function, cause eye irritation, and lead to respiratory problems, potentially resulting in road traffic collisions.

