Make CP smog tower operational without further delay, Delhi Environment Minister tells officials

Rai issued directives to ensure that all payments are made promptly shortly to avoid any interruptions. 

Published: 09th January 2024 07:58 AM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday criticised the chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Ashwani Kumar, for the closure of the smog tower, deeming it as contempt of the Supreme Court. 

Rai instructed the Principal Secretary (environment) to release the salaries of the workers within 24 hours to make the smog towers at Connaught Place operational. Addressing issues related to the non-payment of salaries of workers stationed at Smog Towers, Rai expressed his displeasure in a letter addressed to the secretary. Rai issued directives to ensure that all payments are made promptly shortly to avoid any interruptions. 

He also instructed the DPCC chairman to submit a detailed report within 48 hours (by 10.01.2024) addressing key aspects related to this dereliction of duties by the DPCC. Rai said, “Immediate steps will be taken to release the pending payments and address any other related issues within 24 hours to ensure the smog tower becomes operational without further delay.” 

