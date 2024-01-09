Ten people stuck in lift rescued after 4 hours in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as ten people, including women, were stuck in a lift in a restaurant in the city, following which they were rescued in a four-hour-long operation, an official said on Monday.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said a call regarding the incident at a restaurant-cum-bar in Pusa Road, Old Rajendra Nagar, was received late at night following which rescue vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

“Some people were trapped in the lift and three fire tenders along with teams were deployed to the spot,” said Garg. A total of 10 people were rescued from the lift, an operation that took approximately three hours to complete. The roof of the lift was cut open and people were safely rescued.

The operation ended at 6.30 in the morning and no one was injured,” Garg said, adding the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. So far it seems like a technical snag, he added. Officials said the operatives had to cut open the roof of the lift which took a couple of hours. Initially, they had planned to cut through the wall but it was around 15-20 inches wide. Then the personnel changed strategy and breached through the top.

