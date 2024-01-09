Teotia gang member involved in carjacking arrested from Gurugram

Ujwal jalaji By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a member of the infamous Prince Teotia gang from Gurugram, who was absconding in a sensational carjacking case from 2022, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Taranjeet Singh alias Ginni, a resident of Fatehgarh, Punjab, used to wear a turban but later cut his hair to change his appearance to evade arrest. Notably, 30-year-old Prince Teotia, who was also involved in a carjacking, was arrested by the Crime Branch in December 2022 and was allegedly killed by another inmate in Tihar prison in April of last year. The official added that the gang is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar said that Singh, along with his associates, stole a Fortuner car at gunpoint from the RTR flyover on October 29, 2022. “They also fired from their pistol to scare the victim,” said the DCP. However, recently, the police received specific information about Singh, who was continuously changing his hideouts in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to evade arrest.

“After relentless efforts of more than three months, a trap was laid, and Singh was finally traced and nabbed at 4:30 pm on January 5,” said the DCP. During interrogation, it was revealed that the members of this gang are involved in several cases of assault, abduction, extortion, robbery, hurt, criminal intimidation, etc., in Delhi.

The accused was trying to revive the gang after the murder of the gang leader and was in regular contact with the other members of the gang. “He had also cut his hair to change his appearance to avoid arrest by the police,” said the DCP. “Further interrogations are underway,” the senior police officer added.

