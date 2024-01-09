Yuva Natya Samaroh festival kicks off in Delhi

Reet Kaur Sahni By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed enthralling theatrical performances by young directors on the opening day of Yuva Natya Samaroh, a festival on Monday. The festival, which spans over five days, opened with plays such as ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Jaise Tum Kaho’, one centred around the devastating Jallianwala Bagh massacre while the other was based around contemporary families and the sentiments of young individuals with aspirations to take up opportunities abroad.

Hosted by the Sahitya Kala Parishad at the LTG Auditorium, the festival was attended by prominent individuals, including the minister of arts and culture of the Delhi government, Saurabh Bharadwaj. Inviting the natives of the city to the festival, Bhardawaj said, “I extend a warm welcome to all art lovers and enthusiasts to join us to support and encourage these emerging artists. Let us collectively celebrate the vibrancy and innovation that the youth bring to the stage.”

The festival, concluding on January 12, is gearing up to present to Delhiites intriguing performances in the next couple of days with productions such as ‘Chehre,’ ‘Mujhe Amrita Chaiye,’ ‘Chitralekha’ ‘Papa’ ‘Kandhe pe betha tha Shaap,’ ‘Rejang La’ and ‘Savant Aunty Ki Ladkiyan’.

Organised by the Delhi government, the festival that occurs annually is an initiative for upcoming theatre artists to showcase their vibrant work to the Delhi audience. This year, the festival is allowing five directors to showcase their work and add to the culture of the Hindi language and theatre as an art form.

