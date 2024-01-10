8K students in Delhi to take part in Republic Day

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 8,000 children of the city government, MCD/NDMC schools of the national capital will be performing on Republic Day. The programme will be organised by the Education department with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurling the flag.

The Education department on Tuesday issued instructions to the city government schools for the preparations of Republic Day. For the smooth functioning of the programme, which will be held at the Chhatrasal stadium, several committees have been formed.

Students will take part as marching contingent, band contingent, flag bearers, placard performers and spectator children, among others.Various committees such as discipline, refreshment, transport, decoration have been formed for each zone with arrangements for medical aid and music.

Meanwhile, owing to the cold weather conditions, the education department on Tuesday issued a notification in regard to costumes. It stated that the inners (warmers) to all participants will be centrally purchased by Sports Branch and they need not purchase it.

For observing codal formalities, the Director of Education constituted a Purchase Committee including the DDE of the district concerned and three other members from the school.It added that refreshments, drinking water and transportation for the rehearsals and the main function will also be provided.

