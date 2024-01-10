Home Cities Delhi

Adani ‘over-invoicing’: Delhi HC puts probe by CBI on hold

Over-invoicing involves inflating the value of goods or services to make it appear that the companies are spending more on imports than they actually are.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has kept in abeyance its earlier order asking the CBI and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to look into allegations of over-invoicing of imports by Adani Group.A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna, while noting in its January 5 order that a petition filed by the Commissioner of Customs (Import) in a matter involving Adani Power Maharashtra Limited is pending before the Supreme Court, said its December 19, 2023 directions to the CBI and DRI in respect of Adani Group firms be kept in abeyance until the outcome of the matter before the top court.

The high court had directed the two federal probe agencies to meticulously and expeditiously look into the allegations of over-invoicing of imports by various power generating companies in India, including the Adani Group and the Essar Group, to ascertain the factual position and take appropriate action against the erring firms.

Over-invoicing involves inflating the value of goods or services to make it appear that the companies are spending more on imports than they actually are. Over-invoicing is used for several purposes, including to evade taxes or customs duties. Recently, Adani Power Limited filed an application before the high court placing on record a copy of the order passed by the Supreme Court by which an appeal filed by the Commissioner of Customs against Adani Power Maharashtra Limited was dismissed on March 27, 2023.

Allegations

Over-invoicing of imports by various power-generating companies in India, including the Adani Group and the Essar Group. HC had earlier asked central probe agencies to investigate the matter.

