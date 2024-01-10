Authorities turn a blind eye to simple solutions to problems

Reet Kaur Sahni By

Express News Service

In a candid conversation, Sudhir Sood, the President of the Resident Association in Sector 44 of Noida, sat down with Reet Kaur Sahni to shed light on the persistent sewer and drainage problems plaguing their community. Here are the key takeaways from their discussion: Excerpts:

What are the problems the sector is beset with?

Our sector has been grappling with several issues, but the most pressing concerns revolve around sewerage and drainage. These essential facilities, which should ideally be provided by the government, have been in a state of disrepair since our sector’s inception. Sewer overflows and sewage spilling into the drains have become a daily occurrence. While the authorities do respond promptly to address these complaints, it’s far from being a lasting solution. The lack of interconnected drains and inadequate outflow exacerbates the problem..

What measures have you taken to rectify the situation?

I have submitted numerous complaints and letters to engage with the authorities. The most recent letter was just sent yesterday. Unfortunately, the responses received so far have been inconclusive and unsatisfactory. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the authorities haven’t put in sufficient effort to improve the conditions in our sector. issues.

What are the factors responsible for the problems?

It wouldn’t be fair to single out one individual for our sector’s current state, as it involves multiple individuals and departments working together. While this is our sector, it might just be another file for the authorities. With shifting administrative powers, we often encounter new individuals with limited knowledge about our sector, necessitating thorough briefings. Regrettably, only a few take the responsibility to genuinely review these files. Our only request is a permanent solution to our drainage and sewer problems.

