City shivers at 6 deg C, weather office forecasts light rain in coming days 

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 17 and 6 degrees Celsius.

Published: 10th January 2024 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Tuesday and the minimum temperature dropped to 6 degrees Celsius in the national capital.Cold wave and dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during the next few days, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Meanwhile, amid the cold weather conditions, the weather department has also predicted a fresh rain spell with thunderstorm or hailstorm activity likely over Northwest and Central India (Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh) during January 8-10.

Also, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky, and there is a possibility of very light rain/drizzle on Wednesday. Moderate to dense fog is likely in the morning, the weather department said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 17 and 6 degrees Celsius. Schools in Delhi will remain closed until January 12 for nursery to Class 5 classes.

