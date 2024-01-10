Home Cities Delhi

Court allows NewsClick HR to turn approver in UAPA case, grants pardon

Chakraborty’s application seeking permission to turn approver as well as seeking pardon in the case was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.

Published: 10th January 2024 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 07:52 AM

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday allowed NewsClick Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty to turn approver in the UAPA case pertaining to the allegations of funds received by the news portal for pro-China propaganda.

Chakraborty’s application seeking permission to turn approver as well as seeking pardon in the case was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.The applicant, who is currently in Tihar Jail, expressed his willingness to disclose information in relation to the case to the Delhi Police while seeking pardon in return.Chakraborty’s statement has also been recorded before the magistrate, according to the procedure.

The Delhi Police had arrested NewsClick founder and Editor Prabir Purkayastha and HR Head Amit Chakraborty in October for allegedly being involved in continuous unlawful activities which included undermining India’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity -- be it protracting farmers’ protest through illegal funding or being involved in a “larger conspiracy” of illegally infusing foreign funds in India through Chinese telecom companies.

According to the FIR registered by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, large amounts of funds were routed from China in a circuitous and camouflaged manner and paid news was intentionally peddled criticising domestic policies, development projects of India and promoting, projecting and defending policies and programmes of the Chinese government.

