Delhi HC to hear child panel’s plea over freezing of funds

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will hear on Wednesday a plea filed by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) over the alleged freezing of its funds. The DCPCR is a statutory watchdog of the city government on child rights. Earlier in December last year, it had moved the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions or orders in the alleged freezing of its funds.

The apex court while asserting that it can’t entertain every issue between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, however, directed the petitioner to approach the HC, if it wanted any relief in the matter. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the DCPCR, contended before the SC that the funds of the commission cannot be frozen. “How can six million children be told that not a penny is going to come.”

