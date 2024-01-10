Home Cities Delhi

Healthcare failure: Doc’s job on line for denying admission to patient

The injured was later rushed to the RML hospital, but the hospital authorities denied admission.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued directions to terminate the services of a neurosurgeon from a government hospital after a trauma patient succumbed as he was not hospitalised despite running pillar to post to different hospitals. Another doctor has been issued a show-cause notice. The doctors directed for an action work at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

“Medical Director, GTBH is hereby directed to immediately terminate the services of Dr. Amit (on Duty Senior Resident, Neuro-Surgery on 03.01.2024). Further, Dr. Asmita M Rathore, Medical Director, GTBH also directed to explain the reason for the above said lapse on her part within 03 days of receiving of this SCN failing which action as deemed fit shall be initiated against her,” the directions read.

The incident involves a middle age man who, while trying to escape from a police van, got severely injured.According to the police, the deceased, identified as a 47-year-old Pramod, was in an “inebriated state” when tried to escape from the police van.

He was then taken to four different hospitals – Guru Teg Bahadur, Lok Nayak Hospital, Jag Pravesh Chandra and Ram Manohar Lohia – but was denied admission due to non-availability of CT scans and beds. At the fourth hospital, he was declared as brought dead.

According to the police, Pramod fell on the road and was taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra from where he was referred to the GTB hospital, but was not admitted because of the unavailability of a CT-Scan. Then he was referred to LNJP hospital but there was unavailability of beds in the ICU.

The injured was later rushed to the RML hospital, but the hospital authorities denied admission.“The entire episode shows complete lack of empathy and professionalism among the medical officers involved as well as lack of supervision on the part of concerned Medical Director,” the notice from the health department read.

