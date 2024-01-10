Judicial custody of Sisodia, Sanjay Singh extended till January 20

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended till January 20 the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Parliamentarian Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case allegedly related to the now-scrapped Excise policy corruption case.

Singh was allowed by Special Judge MK Nagpal to visit the returning officer to receive his election certificate upon his re-election to the Rajya Sabha on January 12.

Singh and two other AAP candidates are expected to get elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed in the Delhi Assembly as the Aam Aadmi Party is dominant in the Delhi Assembly.

Sing was seeking the court's directions for the jail authorities to take him to the returning officer to receive his membership certificate as January 12 is the date fixed as the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Notably, the special court granted interim bail to co-accused Sarvesh Mishra, a close aide of Singh, and posted his application for regular bail on January 20.

Mishra was named as an accused in the fifth supplementary chargesheet.

The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

According to the investigating agencies, the profit margin of wholesalers was arbitrarily increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new policy.

According to the Remand note, Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Singh's associates--Vivek Tyagi, and Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra also have a close relationship with Dinesh Arora, the document says.

Earlier in October, the same high court judge had dismissed Singh's plea as it is "premature" and the ED investigation is ongoing into the matter.

