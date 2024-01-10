Home Cities Delhi

Mind the gap: Delhi Metro launches safety blitz after tragic sari incident

The impetus for this safety campaign came from an unfortunate incident that transpired on December 14 at the Inderlok Metro Station.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro on Tuesday  initiated a comprehensive safety campaign in response to a recent tragic incident where a woman lost her life after her sari got entangled  in a metro rain door. The campaign encompasses various communication channels, including new signage inside the trains, social media messages, and informative videos displayed on digital screens at major stations. This initiative aims to educate commuters about the safety measures they should take when boarding and exiting trains.

The new signage installed inside the trains mirrors the familiar sticker-type signs already present in the train coaches. These signs feature an illustration of a woman wearing a sari, urging passengers to be cautious and prevent their clothing or belongings from becoming entangled in the doors. The message is presented in both Hindi and English for broader comprehension.

The impetus for this safety campaign came from an unfortunate incident that transpired on December 14 at the Inderlok Metro Station. During this incident, a 35-year-old woman named Reena suffered fatal injuries as her saree got caught in a metro train door. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries later at Safdarjung Hospital, leaving behind her 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.

To further enhance safety measures, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is taking additional steps to install similar safety message signages on train doors and gates of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) across the entire metro network.Additionally, at stations like Central Secretariat and Chandni Chowk, digital screens are actively displaying awareness videos to educate passengers about metro travel safety.

The DMRC reminds passengers that obstructing metro trains can lead to severe penalties under Section 67 of the Delhi Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. Violators may face imprisonment for up to four years or fines up to Rs 5,000, or both.

Lastly, DMRC officials have clarified that train doors are designed to make three attempts to close. If they remain obstructed, the respective door remains open, and the train doesn’t proceed until the issue is resolved by a trained operator or controller. If a door fails to close, it is promptly isolated to ensure passenger safety.

