Noida Sec 44: Sewer snarls, strays and parking mess

NEW DELHI: Noida’s Sector 44, once a serene residential enclave, now finds itself in a web of civic problems, ranging from a labyrinth of sewer and drainage woes to the menace of stray dogs, and even the state of the sector’s verdant landscapes. The residential area is grappling with a range of issues, from sewer and drainage problems to concerns about stray dogs and the state of the grassy areas within the sector.

Amidst the swirling allegations of apathy and efforts to restore normalcy in the troubled expanse of Noida’s Sector 44, TNIE ventured into the realm of the authorities responsible for its upkeep. Neha Sharma, a managerial presence at the Noida Authority Sector 19 office, fielded the accusations with a resolve of her own.

“In recent days,” she revealed, “we convened a meeting with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), setting the wheels in motion to redress the grievances that plague this sector. A thorn in our side is the rampant construction of ramps by sector residents, an act that disrupts the natural flow of water. We are embarking on a comprehensive examination of the drainage inlets and outlets, for it appears that these ramps are an omnipresent challenge.”

As our curiosity probed deeper into their plans for a lasting solution, Sharma added, her voice laced with determination, “Our first order of business is to conduct this meticulous inspection. Once we’ve identified the precise issues and determined which ramps must be dismantled, only then can we earnestly work toward a resolution.”

In harmony with her sentiments, Ashish Sharma, a junior engineer shouldering the sector’s woes, chimed in, “The crux of the matter lies in the negligence of proper drain maintenance, culminating in troublesome water logging. The culverts, too, fall prey to inadequate upkeep, resulting in pesky blockages. We’ve promptly apprised the public health department, which is poised to take necessary actions. As of now, we’ve received no reports concerning sewer complications.”

Amidst these concerns, Arveen Maini, a resident and educator in the sector, couldn’t hide her exasperation. “When it rains, we request the authorities for help and cooperate with us in implementing corrective measures. However, our complaints fall on deaf ears. ”

