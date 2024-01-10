Home Cities Delhi

Raids at LNJP over ‘fake drugs’

Sources said that investigators are going through the procurement and purchase documents of the medicines supplied from various suppliers.

Lok Nayak Hospital

Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is conducting raids at Lok Nayak Hospital in the spurious medicines case where multiple drugs, used in the treatment protocols of critical health conditions were allegedly found of substandard quality at several hospitals. The raid is on till reports last came in. The raid started on Tuesday afternoon. Sources said that investigators are going through the procurement and purchase documents of the medicines supplied from various suppliers.

Officials said the agency suspects irregularities in the drugs supplied to the hospital and is also investigating the matter for alleged favoritism to certain vendors. Sources said other hospitals under the scanner will also be inquired.

Last month, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the procurement and supply of alleged spurious drugs provided to the people at Mohalla Clinics and a few hospitals under the city government including IHBAS, Lok Nayak, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, that cater to lakhs of patients. The ACB’s raid is supplementary to the CBI inquiry. Reports said that certain drugs, available at government health facilities, failed quality standard tests and were found potentially life-threatening.

