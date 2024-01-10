Home Cities Delhi

Rs 5 cr worth heroin seized from Iranian national, held

The official said that the recovered Heroin was smuggled into India from Afghanistan via Iran.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested an Iranian national and recovered Afghanistan-smuggled heroin valued at Rs 5 crores from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.The member of the international drug syndicate has been identified as Mohsen Vahedi (29), a resident of Torbatejam, Iran. The official said that the recovered Heroin was smuggled into India from Afghanistan via Iran.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said that on January 1, when a police team was checking the records of ‘C’ form of foreigners residing in the hotels situated in the area of South District, , they felt suspicious of one Iranian National, residing in hotel Sunroof Residency, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, Delhi. During the checking, police recovered one kg of fine-quality Heroin from him. “He further disclosed to have been indulging in drug supplying racket in Delhi/NCR,” said the DCP.

On interrogation of the arrested drug supplier, it has been revealed that he is a member of a big international narcotic drug cartel and procured Heroin from drug lord Habeeb, operating from Afghanistan. Vahedi also disclosed that the quality of Heroin, manufactured and smuggled from Afghanistan is much superior and in high demand internationally.

