Sanitation workers hold protest outside Municipal Corporation of Delhi headquarters

The protestors, including many persons with disabilities and elderly persons, sat on the road causing traffic jams near the MCD headquarters on Minto Road.

Published: 10th January 2024 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sanitation workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) here demanding regularisation and payment of pending arrears.

Nearly 500 sanitation worker gathered at the gate of the civic center to register their protest under the banner of the MCD All Unions Core Committee.

Some sanitation workers also removed their shirts amid the biting cold to register their protest against the administration.

Amid police barricading, the sanitation workers also tried to halt traffic on the road.

The protestors, including many persons with disabilities and elderly persons, sat on the road causing traffic jams near the MCD headquarters on Minto Road.

Besides regularisation and payment of arrears, the workers are also demanding permanent jobs for dependents of employees who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union threatened to stage a bigger demonstration across the city if their demands were not met.

