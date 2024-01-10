Home Cities Delhi

SC grants bail to children of suspended govt officer

Khakha allegedly raped the minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, and is currently in jail after his arrest in August.

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has recently granted anticipatory bail to the daughter and son of the suspended Delhi government officer, Premoday Khakha, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl. According to the prosecution, Harsh, 21, and Prateeksha, 19, Khakha’s children, are accused of abetting the sexual abuse.Khakha, the officer who allegedly raped the girl multiple times, was arrested on August 21 last year. His wife, Seema Rani, is also incarcerated.Police have asserted that Khakha allegedly raped the survivor several times between November 2020 and January 2021.

The bench observed that the petitioners had cooperated with the investigation, leading to their release on bail. The accused,  who are the son and daughter of Khakha, each furnished a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the same amount.A bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Rajesh Bindal, granted them anticipatory bail. The Apex Court also noted that their Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) could be accordingly disposed of.

“After thoroughly reviewing the statement, hearing counsel on both sides, and examining the evidence on record, we are directing the release of the petitioners on bail in the event of their arrest upon furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000. This release is subject to the satisfaction of the Investigating Officer and further subject to the specified conditions,” stated the recent order of the Apex Court.

The officer is charged with raping minor many times

