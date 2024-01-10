Stealing phones: Romeo’s approach to romance

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Often it has been seen that people do crazy things for their lovers but who would have thought that a 19-year-old man would find no other way to impress his girlfriend, but to enter the crime world? The man Himamshu alias Harsh, like any other normal boy, studied upto class 10th but right after that he fell into a bad company and left his studies.

Mid-way, he got acquainted with a girl and entered into a relationship. But relationships are costly these days! One desires money or a car, just to flaunt that in front of their partner, hardly aware that relations are formed on trust and not luxurious lifestyle.But Himanshu too wanted to flaunt his lavish lifestyle and he decided to enter the dark crime world by committing snatchings. His crimes would have gone unnoticed till he was recently caught by the police.

A DU student lodged a complaint with the police stating that on January 5, he hired an E-Rickshaw and was on the way to his rented house. When he reached near Aggarsein Road near Roop Nagar Gol Chakkar, in the meantime, two persons riding on a motorcycle R-15 came and suddenly the pillion rider snatched his mobile phone, make Nothing Phone-2 and both of them fled away on the motorcycle towards Shakti Nagar, Delhi. The complainant raised hue and cry, shouting “Chor-Chor, Pakdo-Pakdo” and also tried to chase them.

The man who snatched the mobile phone was none other than Himanshu. Luck fell short for him as a Head Constable was performing patrolling duty in the area at that time and he started chasing the snatchers.The patrolling officer succeeded in intercepting the motorcycle and overpowered its pillion rider, Himanshu, after a high voltage chase of about 300 meters. But the motorcycle rider somehow managed to escape from the spot.

When cops interrogated him, Himanshu revealed that he wanted to impress his girlfriend and hence started committing snatchings, motor vehicle thefts etc. he was found previously involved in six criminal cases.

