Suspect in land-pooling fraud held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man in a fraud case in which as many as 40 home-buyers were cheated on the pretext of providing them flats under the guise of a purported DDA approved land pooling policy.

The accused was identified as Pradeep Sehrawat, a resident of sector-23 Dwarka,was also found involved in six other cheating cases with similar modus operandi and in the present case had misappropriated funds worth around Rs 5 crore. The arrest came after a case was registered on the complaint of Vaibhav Kumar Singh and others at EOW police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Surendra Choudhary said that complaints were received in EOW from Dwarka district and these complaints were related to DDA’s Land Pooling Policy fraud.“The complainants alleged that they were induced by office bearers of Kamp Developers Pvt. Ltd. to purchase

flat in the project ‘The Crystal Residency’ and ‘Eden Height’ in L-Zone, Dwarka, which was to be built in 10 acres of land at Dwarka,” the DCP said.

The MoU between Kamp Developers Pvt Ltd and complainants was signed by the accused Sehrawat.“All the complainants were assured to get their flats in 2019 and complainants had also an option to get the entire amount back with an annual interest of nine per cent compounded annually after three years from the date of signing the MoU,” the senior officer stated.

During the probe, 30 more complaints were received and all the complaints were clubbed with investigation of the said case. “The Land Pooling Policy (LPP) was notified in 2018 but the miscreants found it an opportunity and started exploiting this proposal/plan of Govt since 2018. During investigation, it was revealed that DDA had not given any license/approval to alleged Kamp Developers Pvt Ltd,” said the DCP.

The alleged company had not submitted any land in the DDA under Land Pooling policy. The said project was also not registered with RERA. “After obtaining sufficient evidence against the accused Sehrawat, he was arrested in the present case on January 5,” the officer said.

Land Pooling Policy

The concept of Land Pooling Policy (LPP) was conceived by the Govt. in 2013 that under the Land Pooling Policy (Policy of LPP), DDA will pool the land parcels owned by individuals, a group of owners or a builder, then develop the land and will return it to the owners. The concept is about developing urban land parcels available in the city, especially in the outskirts, in an efficient, sustainable and equitable manner. Delhi’s land pooling policy of 2018 aims to develop 105 villages.

