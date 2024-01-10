Home Cities Delhi

Task force formed to uplift villages: Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai

Published: 10th January 2024

Task force formed to uplift villages: Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo | EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To carry out development works comprising roads, drains, water bodies, and community centres, the village development board has approved schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore in the 2023-24, the city government said on Tuesday. A task force has been constituted for weekly monitoring of the projects, it said.

During the board meeting on Tuesday, projects related to new roads worth Rs  250 crores were approved and officials have been asked to complete the projects within the time limit.“A total of 564 development projects worth Rs 759 crore were already approved by the board for the villages. So far, projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore have been passed by the board under this head in 2023-24,”

Development Minister Gopal Rai said told mediapersons in a press conference. Rai further said engineers from the irrigation and flood control department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), who execute development works in rural and urbanised villages respectively, have been instructed to complete the projects approved by the board within their timelines.

The minister said a special camp has been set up in the Delhi Secretariat to expedite the development work related to the villages.“During this special camp, officers of all the concerned departments will be disposing or approving the proposals and pending projects related to the development works,” he added.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena announced launched a program where district magistrates (DM) will spend the night to get a first-hand account of residents’ problems in 11 villages of the city. The initiative is part of the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan being executed by the Delhi Development Authority.

