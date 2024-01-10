The New Indian Express and Hero Motocorp launch Surakshit Atmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India initiative in Varanasi

Express News Service By

VARANASI: The New Indian Express Group, and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Wednesday launched the Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India initiative.

The initiative, spanning from January 9 till January 12, 2024, has been launched as a key component of thr collective Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach of the two brands, focusing on the ‘Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

Launched by the New Indian Express Group, in partnership with ‘Hero We Care’ - the umbrella CSR platform of Hero MotoCorp, the ‘Ride Safe India’initiative aims to educate and enlighten two-wheeler riders on the importance of personal safety and strict compliance with traffic norms. As part of this campaign, 1200 helmets and 1200 jackets will be distributed to two-wheeler riders at various locations over a four-day period.

On the first day of the initiative, the New Indian Express Group distributed 200 jackets and an equal number of helmets to the riders in the presence of Mutha Ashok Jain, IPS, Police Commissioner, Varanasi and other dignitaries.

Subsequently, these will also be distributed at over 30 locations in the city, including key traffic intersections, public parks and shopping centresand transport hubs such as bus stands, airports, and train stations, as well as educationalinstitutions and residential areas.

Expanding beyond Varanasi, the campaign is set to progress to Gorakhpur and Lucknow before concluding at Ayodhya.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, Lakshmi Menon, Chief Executive Officer, The New Indian Express Group, said “The New Indian Express Group is privileged to initiate the Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India outreach programme, with Hero MotoCorp.

"India has the second largest road network, and third largest automobile manufacturing facility in the world. Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat will have immense relevance, as India faces the highest number of road accidents, losing around 80,000 lives every year. The need for immediate medical emergency care is equally important as 50% of the victims have died of preventable injuries."

Lakshmi Menon also added, "The Group has always believed the way to build a better society is through care and has undertaken many responsive public initiatives which have impacted positive changes in the society. I’m sure this campaign will be effective in creating awareness and help in bringing down road accidents. We are happy to kick start this campaign by distributing 200 jackets as well as an equal number of helmets to the riders."

Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Communication & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Hero MotoCorp, said, "A lot of accidents on our roads happen due to the non-compliance of safe riding behavior. The objective of the ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign, therefore, is to generate awareness among the riders to always wear helmets while riding their motorcycles and scooters. We are pleased to partner with the New Indian Express Group in this noble initiative. We are confident that this campaign will go a long way in inculcating the safe riding behavior among the youth. As the market leader, Hero MotoCorp takes pride in leading the road safety movement in the country."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VARANASI: The New Indian Express Group, and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Wednesday launched the Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India initiative. The initiative, spanning from January 9 till January 12, 2024, has been launched as a key component of thr collective Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach of the two brands, focusing on the ‘Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign. Launched by the New Indian Express Group, in partnership with ‘Hero We Care’ - the umbrella CSR platform of Hero MotoCorp, the ‘Ride Safe India’initiative aims to educate and enlighten two-wheeler riders on the importance of personal safety and strict compliance with traffic norms. As part of this campaign, 1200 helmets and 1200 jackets will be distributed to two-wheeler riders at various locations over a four-day period.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the first day of the initiative, the New Indian Express Group distributed 200 jackets and an equal number of helmets to the riders in the presence of Mutha Ashok Jain, IPS, Police Commissioner, Varanasi and other dignitaries. Subsequently, these will also be distributed at over 30 locations in the city, including key traffic intersections, public parks and shopping centresand transport hubs such as bus stands, airports, and train stations, as well as educationalinstitutions and residential areas. Expanding beyond Varanasi, the campaign is set to progress to Gorakhpur and Lucknow before concluding at Ayodhya. Announcing this here on Wednesday, Lakshmi Menon, Chief Executive Officer, The New Indian Express Group, said “The New Indian Express Group is privileged to initiate the Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Ride Safe India outreach programme, with Hero MotoCorp. In Pictures | @NewIndianXpress and @heromotocorp#SafeDrive campaign from Maldahiya Chauraha, Varanasi.@heromotocorp #HeroWeCare #HeroMotoCorp #Safedrive @prabhuchawla @Eventxpress pic.twitter.com/kZDeNTgA3o — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 10, 2024 "India has the second largest road network, and third largest automobile manufacturing facility in the world. Surukshit Aatmanirbhar Bharat will have immense relevance, as India faces the highest number of road accidents, losing around 80,000 lives every year. The need for immediate medical emergency care is equally important as 50% of the victims have died of preventable injuries." Lakshmi Menon also added, "The Group has always believed the way to build a better society is through care and has undertaken many responsive public initiatives which have impacted positive changes in the society. I’m sure this campaign will be effective in creating awareness and help in bringing down road accidents. We are happy to kick start this campaign by distributing 200 jackets as well as an equal number of helmets to the riders." Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Communication & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Hero MotoCorp, said, "A lot of accidents on our roads happen due to the non-compliance of safe riding behavior. The objective of the ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign, therefore, is to generate awareness among the riders to always wear helmets while riding their motorcycles and scooters. We are pleased to partner with the New Indian Express Group in this noble initiative. We are confident that this campaign will go a long way in inculcating the safe riding behavior among the youth. As the market leader, Hero MotoCorp takes pride in leading the road safety movement in the country." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp