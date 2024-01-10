Two policemen among 4 killed in separate road accidents in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as four people, including two police officers and a two-year-old child, were killed in separate road accidents in Delhi and Sonipat in Haryana.The first road crash occurred on the intervening night of January 8-9 near Pyau Maniyara in Haryana’s Sonipat, around 60 km from the national capital and 5 km from the Singhu border when the two Delhi Police inspectors were travelling in a car on some official work.

According to the FIR registered by the Haryana Police, a truck that was moving ahead of the car, suddenly applied brakes and the two cops rammed their car into the rear side of the offending vehicle.The policemen—Inspector Dinesh Beniwal, who was posted in the North West District Special Staff, and ATO Inspector Ranveer, who was posted at the Adarsh Nagar police station—sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where the medics declared them brought dead.The Haryana Police have registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

Punjabi Bagh mishap

In the Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi, a 32-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were killed while another man was left injured.A senior Delhi Police officer said that a PCR call was received at Punjabi Bagh police station regarding an accident between a motorcycle and pedestrians after which the police rushed to the spot near Madipur metro station on Rohtak road and found the motorcycle on road.

The deceased were identified as Seema (32) and her 2-year-old son Daksh. The injured man was identified as Prashant Srivastava (32).Another police officer, while speaking to this paper, said that the accident happened when a rashly driven motorcycle struck another two-wheeler which was being driven by Srivastava. “Srivastava lost balance and hit Seema, who was crossing the road at that time. Her toddler son was in her lap and fell straight on the road. Seema received a head injury. Both were ‘brought dead’ at the hospital,” he said.

Sonipat tragedy

According to a FIR registered by Haryana Police, in the intervening night intervening night of January 8-9 near Pyau Maniyara in Haryana’s Sonipat, a car in which two Delhi Police inspectors were travelling in a car on some official work rammed into a truck after the latter applied sudden brakes, leading to the death of both policemen identified as Dinesh Beniwa and Ranveer,

